Cape Town: Beauty among Wildebeest

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

As they say, good things happen to those who always make things happen. And, Atul Kasbekar is no stranger to turning good times into the best of times. A few days after we had the chance to exchange a few thoughts over email with Atul, we couldn’t help but turn our attention to the goings-on at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

As the drop-dead gorgeous Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019, seeming like a mythical fairy queen of yore, back at Indulge, we all held our breath collectively, and in hushed tones said to each other, “It’s about time!” And, who better to share that sentiment with, than Atul — of celebrating dusky skin, and revelling in the sheer joy of a gorgeous bronzed look.

Going by his earlier calendar shoots, as featured in Indulge, there’s nobody better than Atul, when it comes to speaking about the unbridled power of natural beauty. This week, we keep up that spirit, by tagging along with Atul for the 18th edition of his annual, landmark photo shoots, the highly coveted Kingfisher Calendar 2020.

Importantly, we got to chat with all four top models who feature in the calendar this year, Aishwarya Sushmita, Aditi Arya, Pooja Chopra, and Zoya Afroz, each seeming like mythical queens themselves. Aditi is an actress, popular model and former Miss India World 2015; Aishwarya is a winner of the Kingfisher Calendar Hunt 2015, who will be making her second appearance in the calendar; Pooja is a film actress and model, a former Miss India and Miss World semi-finalist 2009; while Zoya was the 2013 Miss India International, and is the brand ambassador of some of the biggest lifestyle brands in India.

At the risk of stating the obvious — Atul’s choice for a destination, for this year’s shoots, was Cape Town, South Africa and regions around the Western Cape, featuring sand dunes, blue waters, and rock formations in the ocean for backdrops to his pictures.

Excerpts from the group interview:

How was it to be working and shaking a leg around Cape Town?



Atul Kasbekar: The Western coast of South Africa lends itself to some really varied locations, within a short one to two-hour drive. From the Atlantis sand dunes to the ocean, from waterfalls to stunning architecture, the area has it all. We used Cape Town as a base, and travelled out in different directions every day. The 2020 edition is a celebration of what this region of South Africa has to offer.



Aditi Arya: Cape Town took my breath away literally, with its fresh, crisp and cold wind that was a blessing — though that did make shooting with the bikinis harder. I love soaking in the sunshine, and doing so in a place this beautiful, felt incredibly empowering. It was the best of all combinations you look for in a vacation spot, with the hills and beaches, both in the view at the same time. We tried grasping as much as we could about the city from locals. They were curious to know about India, and it was lovely to see our country having such fascination.

Aishwarya Sushmita: Mmm... Cape Town! What a beautiful city, with beautiful people. A nature lover’s dream with tall mountains, many miles of coastline, and plenty of biking, hiking and exploring. The locals we interacted or worked with were truly appreciative of the Indian beauty and professionalism we carried.

Pooja Chopra: Cape Town is a resilient city — they fought back from an absolute dearth of water as a resource, to becoming a sustainable, welcoming tourist town. This left them humble, warm, grounded and grateful for each moment. So, the streets and cafés are lined with happy people.

Zoya Afroz: Our shoots extended throughout the day, and the rest of our time, we focused on the next day’s shoot. I remember going to Table Mountain on a cloudy day. It was heavenly. The top was covered in fog when we reached, but as soon as the clouds cleared, the view was breath-taking.

Today, there is a greater Indian presence in global fashion and entertainment circles, and an increased sense of an Indian identity...

AK: I think Indian designers are slowly getting a strong sense of identity of who we are. Case in point, I have always been fascinated by Japan and its extremely cultural ethos. At some point, I think, Indian designers were trying to be someone else or were completely caught up in highly ethnic wear that honestly is workable only for ornate Indian functions. I find now, there are a lot of people creating work that is wearable worldwide and yet has an Indian identity. As far as men’s fashion goes, for example, I see the bandhgala making waves on all kinds of gentlemen of many different nationalities!

How would you describe yourself as a cultural ambassador for Indian sensibilities of beauty, talent and culture?



PC: The idea of Indianness has evolved and become more global, and family has embraced empowered women. Here, I got to present the Indian woman who’s comfortable in her skin, displaying a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary values.