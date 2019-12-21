Extra bustle at Dilli Haats with Winter carnivals

By Express News Service

With Christmas round the corner, Delhi Tourism has organised Winter Carnivals at three Dilli Haats – Janakpuri (December 22-24), Pitampura (December 21-25), INA (December 21-31) and Garden of Five Senses (December 24, 2019-January 01, 2020). Xmas-themed ambience, Christmas carols, shopping and food streets plus special musical performances will be a part of the celebrations.

Visitors to Dilli Haat Pitampura can choose from an array of handicraft items from the special stalls and can get to enjoy cultural performances including singing of Christmas carols during evening hours at Janakpuri and INA. Mouth-watering delicacies will be on offer at the three venues.

At Garden of Five Senses, artistes like Abu Malik and Posh Peechatt, Diwakar Sharma, Dr Rahul Joshi, Nizami Brothers and Yusuf Nizami will enthral the audiences with their performances. Also in the planning are events by the artistes from Sahitya Kala Parishad and open-stage performances by YouTube fame artistes.

The timings of the Winter Carnival at all three Dilli Haats and Garden of Five Senses will be 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Regular ticket fare is applicable at all the venues.

Night of performances



At Garden of Five Senses, artistes Abu Malik and Posh Peechatt, Diwakar Sharma, Dr Rahul Joshi, Nizami Brothers and Yusuf Nizami are set to enthral audiences.