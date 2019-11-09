Home Lifestyle Travel

Perfume mela at Dilli Haat beckons all

They will also get a chance to appreciate the efforts taken to preserve this age-old tradition, as various demonstrations are being conducted on itras, perfumes and fragrances are created.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Itra bottles in one of the stalls at the Itra& Sugandhi Mela, Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Itra bottles in one of the stalls at the Itra& Sugandhi Mela, Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

If you have a penchant for fragrances, do visit Dilli Haat at Janakpuri before 10.00 pm tomorrow. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has organised a three-day festival Itra and Sugandhi Mela in association with Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj and Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Fragrance-lovers will get to explore the rich heritage of India in the field of natural perfumes and essential oils.

They will also get a chance to appreciate the efforts taken to preserve this age-old tradition, as various demonstrations are being conducted on itras, perfumes and fragrances are created.

“The idea behind holding this festival is to highlight the ancient and rich heritage of India in the field of natural perfumes and essential oils and also expose the younger generation towards aromas and the traditional way of making these,” says Sudhir Sobti, Chief Manager, DTTDC.

Around 40 manufacturers of itras, perfumes, fragrances, incense sticks and dhoop are participating in the festival. On display is an extensive collection and sale of natural essential oils, itras, sugandhi, exotic scented candles, wooden boxes and velvet boxes used for perfumes in traditional bottles, incense sticks and dhoops. The FFDC has brought in experts to speak on various aspects of itras and sugandhis, aromatherapy and essential oils.

“On November 9 and 10 evening, we have a series of presentations and seminars to educate people on how essential oils are extracted from flowers and how itras, perfumes and other fragrances are made from these oils,” says SV Shukla, Principal Director, FFDC, MSME, adding, “Visitors will also be informed about education & training, career opportunities and business potential in the field.”

Then there are live demonstrations of deg process (traditional way of rosewater distillation); of how to make kuppi (handmade leather bottle) and on-the-spot perfume and sugandhi making counters. Also the art of making agarbattis and dhoops will be taught. 

“Visitors will get to know a lot many things like most of the itras you get in the market are improvised ones. This is because essential oils are very expensive and not all can afford these. Itras were earlier worn by sheikhs, the exceptionally rich people of yore,” says Rohit Seth, President, Sugandh Vyapar Sangh.

“Flowers don’t come cheap, rose comes at Rs 8-10 lakh per kg while agarwood (a tree native to Assam) is anywhere between Rs 12-13 lakh per kg,” he informs. 

“A few cultural activities have also been planned to entertain visitors in the evenings in association with the Punjabi Academy,” says Seth, adding that many exporters and traders from all over India are participating in it.

Scents in trend

Agarwood is most preferred fragrance today. Earlier, it was patronised by West and UAE, but now an increasing number of Indians are opting for it. Lemon Grass, Rose and Jasmine compete for the position of next most-preferred scent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DTTDC) Dili Haat
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp