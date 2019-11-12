Home Lifestyle Travel

Fantastic four: Upcoming artists talk about their artworks displayed in Modern Art Gallery

Modern Art Gallery also extends the platform to four promising new ones who paint an unbridled expression of their times.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Live Unbound. Shall we say anything more? An exhibition that validates its purpose. While it showcases a group of well-reputed contemporary masters as a badge of pride, Modern Art Gallery also extends the platform to four promising new ones who paint an unbridled expression of their times. Excerpts:

Komal Mistri

Among the different thoughts Komal Mistri has contributed through her cupboard series, one of them has a traditional spice box painted on its door. “The only colour you see is yellow (haldi), which is used as antiseptic, an ingredient with curative properties. When you open the door, there is some text hidden under black colour. Upon a careful look, you see what’s written. It says to heal your self, you first need to love your self,” says Mistri.

Shailesh Chavda

Information has saved us from ignorance but has also made us paranoid. We think too much and say even more. But if there’s a way to slow down those racing thoughts, it’s through art, feels Shailesh Chavda. “I have discovered so much about myself and my surrounding. When I assimilate that onto the canvas, I get a sense of knowing,” he says. His fondness for metals is evident in this new body of works. He’s always on a lookout for industrial spaces and workshops. That’s his playground, a creative outlet. He sees thought-provoking contours in crooked metal forms. He sees unusual colours in rusting material. The result is in front of you. A solid mass of abstraction that cannot be defined by meaning.

Puja Monda

“My works have evolved as an expression of nostalgia for the absent and grief for the memories of lost ones,” says Puja Mondal. Since she started pursuing art, she has been intrigued by the changing spaces around her, including the things that have withered. Handcrafted objects being one; a beautiful aspect of our heritage.

“It has got submerged under the nonchalant march of time. Dealing with a clouded sense of oblivion that memories leave us with and traces of loss, my practice engaged in depictions of cerebral spaces. Where the narratives of isolation and loss were built up with the experiential realities of my surrounding spaces,” explains Mondal.

Thirumala Thiru

Artist Thirumala Tiru’s measures success when he can translate it flawlessly on his canvas. It’s that moment when, like the winner of the race, he parades around the track like a peacock. Only here, the race is with his self and the track is the artistic journey he has chosen. Women and temples take centre stage in his latest work. Faith and power. These are set within floral wreaths that define newness of ‘unbound’ ideas.

Till: November 30

Time: 11:00am to 7:00pm

At: Modern Art Gallery, Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern Art Gallery
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp