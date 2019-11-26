Home Lifestyle Travel

Delights of Masinagudi 

Masinagudi is an unforgettable experience. This land lies like an open palm amidst the darkness of the mixed evergreen forests of the western ghats...

Published: 26th November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Murali Sivaramakrishnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: There! He yelled, pointing out the slim grey form as it flicked through the bushes, chirping gaily. My guide was an expert bird-tracker. I squinted through the camera eye and spotted the ‘White Bellied Minivet’ ensconced on a twig not too far off. The light was petering out on this grey November evening under cloudy skies. And the excitement and enthusiasm of my guide was inspiration enough for me to set forth across the grassy plains. We walked close to a quarter of a mile before catching up with the male. The female kept darting off from clump to clump. Finally out of sheer exhaustion I had to give up and head back to the jeep. This land is Masinagudi, a village on the buffer zone of the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary.

Earlier in the week, we had driven down to Masinagudi from Coimbatore—a distance of about 100 kilometres. This beautiful spot is perched at the foothills of the Nilgiris on the fringes of Mudumalai and Bandipur national parks.

We reached Masinagudi on the buffer zone of the Mudumalai forest range, and our guide was waiting for our arrival with his jeep and we just followed his tyre tracks to reach our private forest-stay where a wonderful lunch awaited us. After lunch, we just explored the fringes of the forest and that was indeed rewarding. This is from among the rough list of what we saw from there: Jungle Myna, Brahminy Starling, Golden Backed Woodpecker, IndianNightjar, Red Whiskered Bulbul, Malabar Parakeet, Purple rumped Sunbird, White-Bellied Drongo, Coppersmith.

After a sumptuous dinner, we retired to bed listening to the alarm calls of Spotted Deer, Langur and Peafowl. We made ourselves comfortable in our warm quilts and slept with one eye open though the window pane gaping at the twinkling stars. Only the screech of an elephant reached us a little late in the night. Kuruvi Siddhan our guide in Masinagudi joined us in the morning. He knew the entire area so well and could lead us to amazing birding spots. 

Masinagudi is an unforgettable experience. This land lies like an open palm amidst the darkness of the mixed evergreen forests of the western ghats. Innumerable bamboo clumps dot the undulating green and from within the deep shadows floated out the most melodious calls of the White-rumped Shama. I believe that it was my fated quest to follow the Shama and image it in this lovely surrounding. But for days on end, the Shama deluded my camera, skulking in the dark but egging me on. The writer is a professor and former chair, Department of English, Pondicherry University. (The views expressed are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ornithology Masinagudi Mudumalai
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp