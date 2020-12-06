The travel checklist: Here's a list of essentials you must carry when you take a trip

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Ergonomic travel pillow: The best travel pillow is one that provides complete lateral support to the body, encouraging relaxation and long sleep. This one keeps proper head and neck alignment to stop the head from lolling forward.

A money belt: Active Roots Anti-Theft Security Belt has a zipped pocket on the inner-facing side for emergency cash. For a normal traveller security waist belt, Peak Gear has good products that are water-resistant. Money clips are proving popular with travellers.

Radio Frequency Identification Protection (RFID): This on a wallet or money belt will save your card from being accidentally or deliberately used for a contactless payment. It will also prevent anyone from accessing your card or passport details.

Padlocks: There is no safe travel without a super strong padlock. This is necessary for train and airport lockers, and of course suitcases. Trekkers will be surprised to find that many tea house rooms have no locks on the door. Don’t order online. Try one at the shop yourself before you pick one.

A slash-proof bag: Thieves are handy with switchblades and shaving blades with which they can slash your bag and steal your valuables when you aren’t looking. A slash-proof bag will have knife-resistant steel mesh within the fabric of the main pockets and the straps. The straps of the pricier ones can be locked on the back of your chair or table.

Bag protection mesh: If you are a mid-budget traveller concerned about leaving your big bag behind in the hotel room while out shopping, PacSafe has a solution. Cover your bag with a bag protection mesh. It has a thick wire to attach the bag to a fixed position.

Your own pen: This is a must-have object, of great use at airline desks, train station counters, immigration desks—wherever you are used to borrowing a pen. Something like the small, compact Fisher Backpacker Space Pen even writes underwater.

Reusable water bottle: Coronavirus has shown us the need to stay hydrated. There are innovative bottles like the Vapur Eclipse Water Bottle, which is a perfect travel accessory since it can be rolled up into a small size when not in use.

A hanging clip: Hybrid carabiner HEROCLIP Medium Hanger is of great help to the current traveller. Imagine you are in an airport bathroom but don’t want to place your bag on the floor. This is where the carabiner clip’s hook function comes useful to hang your bag on the stall door or a table side.