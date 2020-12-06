STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

The travel checklist: Here's a list of essentials you must carry when you take a trip

To make your trip safe and comfortable, you don’t want to leave home without these 

Published: 06th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Ergonomic travel pillow: The best travel pillow is one that provides complete lateral support to the body, encouraging relaxation and long sleep. This one keeps proper head and neck alignment to stop the head from lolling forward.

A money belt: Active Roots Anti-Theft Security Belt has a zipped pocket on the inner-facing side for emergency cash. For a normal traveller security waist belt, Peak Gear has good products that are water-resistant. Money clips are proving popular with travellers.

Radio Frequency Identification Protection (RFID): This on a wallet or money belt will save your card from being accidentally or deliberately used for a contactless payment. It will also prevent anyone from accessing your card or passport details.

Padlocks: There is no safe travel without a super strong padlock. This is necessary for train and airport lockers, and of course suitcases. Trekkers will be surprised to find that many tea house rooms have no locks on the door. Don’t order online. Try one at the shop yourself before you pick one. 

A slash-proof bag: Thieves are handy with switchblades and shaving blades with which they can slash your bag and steal your valuables when you aren’t looking. A slash-proof bag will have knife-resistant steel mesh within the fabric of the main pockets and the straps. The straps of the pricier ones can be locked on the back of your chair or table.  

Bag protection mesh: If you are a mid-budget traveller concerned about leaving your big bag behind in the hotel room while out shopping, PacSafe has a solution. Cover your bag with a bag protection mesh. It has a thick wire to attach the bag to a fixed position.

Your own pen: This is a must-have object, of great use at airline desks, train station counters, immigration desks—wherever you are used to borrowing a pen. Something like the small, compact Fisher Backpacker Space Pen even writes underwater.

Reusable water bottle: Coronavirus has shown us the need to stay hydrated. There are innovative bottles like the Vapur Eclipse Water Bottle, which is a perfect travel accessory since it can be rolled up into a small size when not in use.  

A hanging clip: Hybrid carabiner HEROCLIP Medium Hanger is of great help to the current traveller. Imagine you are in an airport bathroom but don’t want to place your bag on the floor. This is where the carabiner clip’s hook function comes useful to hang your bag on the stall door or a table side. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
travel pillow Padlocks
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp