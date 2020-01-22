Kerala’s ‘village life’ and ‘spice route’ to lure long-weekend Hyderabadis

By Express News Service

Feeling bummed that January 26, a much-awaited public holiday in India, falls on a Sunday this year? Apparently, you don’t have to fret losing out on a long weekend as God’s Own Country has plans for you, across the year to position itself as a 365-day destination.

From ‘Village Life experience’ to ‘Spice Route Project’, the state is pulling out all stops to make itself an all-season sightseeing place. The Kerala Tourism Partnership Meet 2020 held on Tuesday revealed many of the new initiatives in Kerala for travel-loving Hyderabadis.

Speaking at the event which had 50 hoteliers from Kerala to discuss with people about the travel infrastructure, Muraleedharan, Deputy Director of Kerala Tourism, said that the state is now big into promoting home stays and villas to give visitors the real taste of the coastal state.

According to 2018 reports, there is 6.5 percent increase in domestic footfall and 4.8 percent in international footfall. Kerala tourism is now concentrating on heritage ports in the coming years such as Spice Route Project. In a bid to make tourism a sustainable enterprise, the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission introduced the concept of Village Life Experience.

The customised experiences include serene backwater cruises, calm boat rides, thrilling canoe cruises, and silent walks through lush greenery and paddy fields. Kumarakom, a sleepy hamlet, situated in Kottayam district in Kerala, became India’s first RT destination. More than just sightseeing, one can experience the essence of God’s Own Country through RT Mission,” he added.

Another offering is the Spice Route Project that rekindled the 2,000-year-old ancient sea links and shared cultural and culinary legacies with 30 countries. Its main objective is sustainably discovering unexplored destinations with the active involvement of the local community. Sutrifa Dutta, Assistant Director India Tourismspoke about the IITF Incredible India Tourist Facility where anybody from the state can become tourist facilitator by doing an online course.

(Inputs from Akshay P)