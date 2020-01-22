Home Lifestyle Travel

Top talent receives tourism award

The 27th edition of SATTE, which took place at India Exposition Mart Ltd., Greater Noida, had V.K.

(From left to right) K Duggal, former Governor, Manipur & Mizoram, Sunder Advani, Mrs Advani, Meenakshi Sharma, DG, Ministry of Tourism, & Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets, India

By Express News Service

It is indeed a great honour to win the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by an eminent jury of SATTE (South Asia Travel and Tourism Exhibition), a body which has members across South Asia,” said Sunder Advani, Chairman & Managing Director, Advani Hotels & Resorts, in his acceptance speech after receiving the prestigious award in Delhi recently.

“This award is especially important as I’m being conferred at the Largest Travel and Tourism exhibition in Asia and in front of my respected peers and industry leaders. I will cherish this prestigious award forever,” he added.

Duggal, Chairman, SATTE 2020 jury presenting the award to Advani. As Chairman of the World Travel and Tourism Council (India Initiative), Advani is known for obtaining relief on the GST rate charged on hotel rooms, bringing it down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. At present, Advani works as the Chairman and Managing Director of the 200 room 5 Star Deluxe Caravela Beach Resort, Goa which is owned and operated by Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd.

He said, “We only own one hotel, but last year the Mumbai Stock Exchange showed that we stand among the top 1000 listed companies and that makes me proud of my legacy. I am also pleased that I could bring Holiday Inns & Ramada into South Asia and with that kick-start the casino industry in India.”

He further adds, “In the last few years, I have been helping the government of in boosting tourism.

I would also like to encourage everyone to focus on increasing tourism in our region. We have a lot to offer but have a lot of competition globally, and it is, therefore, important to do what is necessary to improve the competitiveness of this critical industry in India.”

