Need to join hands to boost Indian tour, travel industry: ITDC

By Express News Service

The Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hosted a webinar on Preparedness of Hospitality, Travel & Tourism industry in the present scenario of COVID-19 on June 30.



It was attended by senior officials representing various segments of hospitality, tours and travel industry.

Agreeing that domestic tourism is likely to be the first sector to be revived, almost all the panelists were of the view that the industry can bounce back to health if all the stakeholders come together to support each other.

To prmote India as a destination among the foreigners, it is important to properly communicate and convince the world and prospective travellers that they are safe while travelling to the country, they remarked.

“We have already completed a training program on sanitisation in all our units for the employees and have developed an SOP to be followed to handle the present situation,” said G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Chairman & MD, ITDC.