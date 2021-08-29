STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

The wandering worker

A digital nomad visa (official name differs in each country) is a document issued by the host country permitting a person the legal right to work remotely.

Published: 29th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kartika Nair, a Bengaluru-based manifestation and life coach, who runs her own company called Synchro Shakti, moved to Croatia in June 2021.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

2020 was all about working from home. The end of the year became all about working from the hills. 2021, in turn, is about working from anywhere. That’s the reason why some countries have started issuing digital nomad (or remote work) visas. Lack of tourism coupled with the comfort of working from anywhere has prompted these countries to think of new ways of attracting long-term stay. 

Kartika Nair, a Bengaluru-based manifestation and life coach, who runs her own company called Synchro Shakti, moved to Croatia in June 2021. “I relocated as I had been missing my partner. We had been apart for more than 400 days due to Covid. Also, I have the liberty of working remotely. I decided to be adventurous and it has paid off.” 

Nair spent around a lakh on visa processing, tickets, legal documents, and translation fee. She also had to present documents showing she owns a company. “The cost of living, including rental and groceries, is around `35,000 per month, far less than I spend in Bengaluru, plus I get to see this beautiful country,” says Nair, who has a visa till June 2022.

A digital nomad visa (official name differs in each country) is a document issued by the host country permitting a person the legal right to work remotely. Most countries issue this for one year. This year, the top destinations (since international airlines started flying) include Croatia, Thailand, Germany, Iceland, Portugal, and the Czech Republic. The main criteria of issuing this visa are that an individual should have their own company back home and they are able to operate remotely.

Naina Rastogi from Singapore, who straddles between India and Singapore, and runs a communications and social media company, has been living in southeast Asia for the past six months. “Called the Sosial Budaya Visa, this is issued if you get a local sponsoring you. It allows you to stay in Bali for six months, and is quite popular with the digital nomads,” she says.

Rastogi holds a valid two-year Singapore visa so it was convenient to fly in and out. She visited and stayed in Bali and in Cambodia as she got cheap tickets having planned in advance. “To get this visa, I had to submit documents proving I ran my own agency. It was tedious. You can get a visitor’s visa, but not a resident visa without proving you run a company. Also, your work should not deprive a local of his/her job,” she adds.  Her next stop is Vietnam.

Top destinations
✥ Croatia
✥ Thailand
✥ Germany 
✥ Iceland
✥ Portugal
✥ Maldives

Documents needed

✥ You own/or are a partner in a company
✥ Valid passport for one year
✥ Medical insurance
✥ Stay arrangements, including a rental agreement for one year in some countries
✥ Earnings per annum as per the country’s norm
✥ Bank statements of the last one year as proof of earnings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Working from hills Synchro Shakti
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp