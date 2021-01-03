STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

A Rann to remember for you this winter

Exploring the ongoing annual Rann Utsav is your best way to come up close with Gujarat
 

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rann of Kutch

Rann of Kutch

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Watching the salty marshy land extending endlessly (over 10,000 sq km) under the moonlight is a scene straight out of a fairy tale. The moon’s effulgence adds an eerie and almost mystical aura to the landscape, and it is not something you would have seen anywhere else in the world. The Rann of Kutch or the White Rann is all this and more. This is the world’s largest salt desert and the winters is when you can stay at the Rann to experience its vivid sights and sounds.

This is where wildlife, spirituality, art and culture, local traditions and more come together to ensure you make the most of your Gujarat sojourn while you experience the “wild west” of India. And to soak in the myriad shades of the Rann, check out the Tent City Kutch, a premier resort at Dhordo, just a few kilometres from the White Rann. You can experience the grandeur of sunrise/sunset in the salt desert and being near Kalo Dungar you can also visit other nearby historical monuments and places off the usual tourist trail. “The Tent City Kutch is spread over an area of 5 lakh sq mt and has 350 tents.

Both air conditioned and non-air conditioned, it offers guests several affordable packages. Guests also attend folk dance and music programmes, watch artisans at work, and buy unique handicrafts directly from them,” says Bhavik Sheth, Finance and Operation Manager, Lallooji & Sons, which runs the Tent City. The team has put in place elaborate preventive measures against the pandemic. The vehicles used to ferry guests are sanitised several times a day. The entire Tent City is regularly sanitised.

“We have also implemented new cleaning and disinfection procedures, with an increased focus on common spaces,” says Sheth. The staff have been well-trained in Covid-19 protocols. Use of face masks and other protective equipment is mandatory and measures to enforce social distancing are in place throughout the resort. “We have also taken care to ensure that guests are not inconvenienced by these measures. We have left no room for any error so that guests can enjoy their stay in a safe and protected environment,” explains Sheth.

The Tent City also arranges transport and guided sightseeing to the Rann. This is also the place to experience local Kutchi cuisine, enjoy folk music and dance performances, and witness local artisans in action. Adventure sports and other activities at the Tent City are also up for grabs. The Kalo Dungar or Black Hill, the highest point in Kutch, offers an unparalleled view of the White Rann and beyond. Several traditional art and handicraft forms continue to flourish in the Rann.

There is unique biodiversity of flora and fauna, which contribute to making the White Rann a perfect getaway amidst nature. It is also one of the darkest places and one of the best spots for stargazing. One can also experience a strange light phenomenon known as Chir Bhatti along with beautiful views of the night sky. “We are promoting Dark Moon this year which would be truly an experience of its own. The catch line ‘Kutch nahin dekha, to kuchh nahin dekha’, perfectly describes the wonder that the salt desert is,” concludes Sheth. It is certainly hard to dispute that.

The Kutch Checklist
• Living and Learning Design Centre near Bhuj
• Hamirsar Lake, Bhuj
• Aina Mahal, Bhuj
• Vijay Vilas Palace, Mandvi
• Jain Temple, Koday
• Bhujodi, a weaver village near Bhuj
• Ajrakhpur, a village of block printers near Bhuj
• Nirona, for bell makers, rogan art and lacquer work artists
• Khavda village, for block printing and pottery
• Gandhi nu Gam village, Ludiya, for colourfully painted traditional mud huts
• Little Rann of Kutch and Wild Ass Sanctuary

Good to Know
Rann Utsav 
Till February 28, 2021
Toll Free Number: 1800 233 9008, 9978603454
Email: info@rannutsav.com More information: https://www.rannutsav.com/
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rann of Kutch Gujarat Rann Utsav salt desert
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp