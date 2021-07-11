STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work desk in the hills

Here are a few places in India that could be considered to set up your workstation. 

Published: 11th July 2021 05:00 AM

By Shagun Segan
Express News Service

Now that the home and office are one, many employees are choosing to make their work environment salubrious. Most destinations have good internet connectivity and hostels have become great co-working spaces. Here are a few places in India that could be considered to set up your workstation. 

1. The Blue Sheep Hostel (Tirthan), Banjaar, Himachal Pradesh 

A cozy family-run hostel where Sheena and Adi will make you feel at home. They have two lovely dogs to keep you company. They also own farms where you can take a stroll. This is a safe place, especially for women and LGBTQ travellers.
Internet: 25 Mbps connection for all guests. Both Jio and Airtel work well with 4G.
Price: Approx. Rs 6,000 per week
Getting there: Get off at Aut on the way to Manali and hop on a bus or a cab to Banjaar.

2. Moustache Hostel, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 

If you have a spiritual edge, Rishikesh is the place to be. Moustache Hostel offers a luxurious stay with a pool and dedicated spaces to work. The café offers amazing food.
Internet: High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity is not a problem. 
Price: Rs 5,242 per week with meals for an eight-bed dorm. Rs 7,699 per week with meals for a private room.
Getting there: Rishikesh is 25 km from Haridwar. The hostel is 10 minutes away from Laxman Jhula.

3. goSTOPS, Alleppey, Kerala

One of the biggest hostel chains in India, goStops in Alleppey is ideal for those looking for a quiet place to work yet explore Kerala.
Internet: High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity available. 
Price: Rs 2,567 per week for an eight-bed dorm. For Rs 300 a day, you can get three meals as well.
Getting there: Alleppey is an hour drive from Kochi.

4. Flugler Hostels, Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh

This Victorian hostel is close to the bustling McLeodganj and has stunning 360-degree views of the mountains. They do a lot of activities over the weekend to help travellers unwind.
Internet: Dedicated 50 Mbps fibre-optic Wi-Fi connection.
Price: Rs 5,900 per week with two meals for the bunk beds. Private rooms start at Rs 2,200 per night.
Getting there: Best way is to get a cab from Dharamshala to Dharamkot.

5. Musafir Hostel, Udaipur, Rajasthan 

This is a hostel run by a community of travellers. They aim to promote a travel culture and create a memorable experience for everyone.
Internet: Wi-Fi is available but they suggest people carry dongles.
Price: Rs 2,450 per week for an AC dorm. Private AC room is at Rs 5,600 per week.
Getting there: It is a 20-minute auto ride from the Udaipur railway station. 
In case you are aching for a trip and have the flexibility to work remotely, check out these options. After all, this might be the only chance you get to do this.
 

