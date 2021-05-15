STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

Trying times: Hospitality industry struggles for survival amid COVID lockdown

With travel coming to a halt due to lockdown, the already-struggling hospitality industry is working out ways to stay afloat.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel lockdown, Coronavirus lockdown

Representational image (Express Illustration| Tapas Ranjan)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

The hospitality sector had a respite of around three-four months in between periods of high COVID caseloads - September-October last year and March-present. It is back to square one, under lockdown and reeling from losses.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, which had around 85-90 per cent occupancy before the pandemic struck, now finds the situation almost reversed. "The hospitality sector has been one of the worst-hit ones this time. Occupancy is currently just 10 per cent. Guests are mostly people who are in transit, those who had to extend their stay due to the lockdown, or those wanting to isolate themselves for any travel reason," says Yash Bareria, head of sales. 

ITC Hotels is also facing a similar situation, says Amaan Kidwai, general manager, ITC Gardenia. "Room occupancy has come down drastically. During this lockdown, hotels are also one of the categories that should be completely closed. But currently we have some guests who had to extend their stay due to lockdown," says Kidwai, adding that to create a safety bubble, 100 of their staff members are also staying in the hotel to reduce outside contact.

In order to keep themselves afloat, hotels are also offering takeaway food. Somnath Mukherjee, area director, Karnataka, for Taj Hotels, says they are focusing on re-connecting with guests. "We have recently introduced Innergise, a special menu featuring fresh and natural meals packed with antioxidants and immunity-boosting superfoods," says Mukherjee, adding that the menu is priced at Rs 1500. 

Apart from that, Mukherjee says their Yeshwantpur branch is offering quarantine rooms for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID patients, in collaboration with Columbia Asia and People Tree Hospitals.

"Taj Yeshwantpur provides all meals within prescribed protocols. Pre-packed meals are placed outside the room door in disposable containers. Used containers and cutlery is discarded by guests in the dedicated dustbins," says Mukherjee, adding that in case the patient turns critical they are shifted to a hospital facility that has full care.

Hotels are also offering isolation packages for people who tested negative but need to isolate for travel reasons or if they are primary contacts etc. Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park, is one such hotel. Its manager, Sushma Khichar, says, the guest needs to carry a negative RT-PCR report to avail of the facility. "The package comprises all meals delivered to the room. Guests are also provided high-speed internet to help them work or stay entertained in isolation," says Khichar. 

The Den Bengaluru in Whitefield, which also offers similar packages, has set up a separate team for such services. Vinesh Gupta, general manager, says, "We have allotted around 7-8 per cent of our rooms to this service. These rooms have a separate air flow and a separate task team for this package, keeping the safety of other guests in mind."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Hotels lockdown Hospitality sector
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp