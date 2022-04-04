STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

Globe-trotting pieces of art

As part of a travelling exhibition, this Gurugram-based photography space is showcasing an assortment of posters created by artists of four Central European countries 

Published: 04th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Images from ‘PoszTerra’, a travelling exhibition that comprises 72 posters by artists from Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Art and design has forever played an important role in bridging gaps created by geographical and linguistic differences. Keeping this in mind, Museo Camera, Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram, is hosting ‘PoszTerra’. This travelling exhibition comprises a selection of posters created by artists from the Visegrád Group—the cultural and political alliance of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Talking about hosting ‘PoszTerra’ at a space that is dedicated to photography, Aditya Arya, founder, Museo Camera, explained, “‘PoszTerra’ is not just about cutting across boundaries of geographies but also going beyond existing conventions and boundaries of art. Museo Camera is not just about the history of photography but also arts and graphics. One may look at this exhibition and say ‘That is not photography!’ but no, graphics are related to photography.”

Local Designs that bridge differences
Through a curation of 72 artworks, this exhibition provides an insight into the culture and heritage of the four Central European countries. The well-thought-out yet simple designs hint at the unbridled imaginations of these 12 artists. These posters rightly communicate the desired message despite variances in language and cultural symbols. This only goes to substantiate that art is one of the most powerful mediums of communication that can transcend languages. Even though the posters re-engage with the local culture of each nation—many posters have cultural symbols including emblems that are painted in the colours of their national flag—the themes explored here are universal. By touching upon important societal issues prevalent across societies, this assortment of posters aim to enlighten a universal audience.

Drawing on inspiration galore
Theatre and films are a common influence in ‘PoszTerra’. For instance, Hungarian painter István Horkay has made a poster that pays homage to Polish writer and playwright Witold Gombrowicz. The graphic illustration is inspired by Iwona, ksiezniczka Burgunda (Yvonne, Princess of Burgundy), a play written by Gombrowicz. Similarly, Pluta Wladyslaw from Poland has created a simple yet ingenious poster inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. In this piece, the letter E in the word ‘Macbeth’ is rotated 90 degrees anti-clockwise to form the shape of a crown. “You know the beauty of these posters is the simplicity. People have asked me if they can buy these. But look at the posters, they are so beautifully made; absolutely effortless,” commented Arya. 

We met Shreya Khanna (24) from Gurugram at the museum on Saturday, who concluded, “There are themes that have been captured really well that were something I wouldn’t have really thought about. The way these elements are juxtaposed together really speaks to me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museo Camera PoszTerra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp