Hack it, bag it: Travel hacking for frequent flyer

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Are you a frequent flyer, wanting to optimise your miles or points? Or, are you looking to save big on your hotel bills at that tony property you have been waiting to visit for a while? Welcome to the world of ‘travel hacking’.

What if we tell you that you can bag that first-class seat at a throwaway price or, dare we say it, free of cost with lounge access and upgrades are thrown in? Or, suite up with a view to die for at next-to-nothing charges? No, it isn’t a scam. And, yes, it is possible.

Before you start with it, be sure about what you want. The travel credit card or the hotel points card you choose will depend on what you get out of it. Savings? Upgrades? Perks? Name it and you can have it all. It is hard work, though. You need to read the fine print in the digital space and master how to get maximum points each time to swipe.

Grab that card

Travel hacking is impossible without a credit card. The basic rule is to get a card with a low annual fee, and no foreign transaction fee. Else, you will end up paying more than what you bargained for. Besides, look for one that welcomes you with a bonus—something that comes without a minimum spending limit tagged to it, preferably.

Bag the points

Once you’ve identified the card and your goals, start picking loyalty points each time you fly or put up at your favourite hotel chain. Look for airlines that fly to the maximum locations and hotels that have

a presence across the globe. The aim is that as you globe-trot, you end up filling your cards with enough miles and points which you can redeem in the future.

Maximum mileage

Spend more, earn more is the motto on most credit cards. But you can cheat your way out of the spending ‘more’ part. When out with friends or in a group, volunteer to pay the restaurant/movie/travel bill with your credit card and ask your friends to pay their share in cash to you. This way you earn more points, but you are not spending as much. You can also opt for a layover flight, which means you get the points,

but don’t spend as much.

Meet the bills

This is often easier said than done. Most people get so caught up in trying to earn points, they sometimes miss credit card bill payment deadlines. And each time you miss it, the bills inflate. So it’s a no-brainer. Play it smart and follow your payment cycle religiously.

Redeeming rules

This is definitely the fun bit, but patience is key. Don’t be in a hurry to reclaim your points. Wait for the right moment. While searching on the site for a flight or hotel where you can redeem them, go past the first few options. Chances are that the alternative hiding below the in-your-face ones is the best option for you. So take your time before you cash in.

Are you a frequent flyer, wanting to optimise your miles or points? Or, are you looking to save big on your hotel bills at that tony property you have been waiting to visit for a while? Welcome to the world of ‘travel hacking’. What if we tell you that you can bag that first-class seat at a throwaway price or, dare we say it, free of cost with lounge access and upgrades are thrown in? Or, suite up with a view to die for at next-to-nothing charges? No, it isn’t a scam. And, yes, it is possible. Before you start with it, be sure about what you want. The travel credit card or the hotel points card you choose will depend on what you get out of it. Savings? Upgrades? Perks? Name it and you can have it all. It is hard work, though. You need to read the fine print in the digital space and master how to get maximum points each time to swipe. Grab that card Travel hacking is impossible without a credit card. The basic rule is to get a card with a low annual fee, and no foreign transaction fee. Else, you will end up paying more than what you bargained for. Besides, look for one that welcomes you with a bonus—something that comes without a minimum spending limit tagged to it, preferably. Bag the points Once you’ve identified the card and your goals, start picking loyalty points each time you fly or put up at your favourite hotel chain. Look for airlines that fly to the maximum locations and hotels that have a presence across the globe. The aim is that as you globe-trot, you end up filling your cards with enough miles and points which you can redeem in the future. Maximum mileage Spend more, earn more is the motto on most credit cards. But you can cheat your way out of the spending ‘more’ part. When out with friends or in a group, volunteer to pay the restaurant/movie/travel bill with your credit card and ask your friends to pay their share in cash to you. This way you earn more points, but you are not spending as much. You can also opt for a layover flight, which means you get the points, but don’t spend as much. Meet the bills This is often easier said than done. Most people get so caught up in trying to earn points, they sometimes miss credit card bill payment deadlines. And each time you miss it, the bills inflate. So it’s a no-brainer. Play it smart and follow your payment cycle religiously. Redeeming rules This is definitely the fun bit, but patience is key. Don’t be in a hurry to reclaim your points. Wait for the right moment. While searching on the site for a flight or hotel where you can redeem them, go past the first few options. Chances are that the alternative hiding below the in-your-face ones is the best option for you. So take your time before you cash in.