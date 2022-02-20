The Sardar of all statues 

Khushboo Ramnane By

As the state highway gives way to Kevadia, the road becomes cleaner and greener. A faint but majestic sight of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s statue, popularly known as the Statue of Unity, becomes visible. The destination is still some snake curves away but the views of the reservoir and the river nestled between the picturesque Sardar Sarovar dam and Vindhyachal hills in Gujarat refresh our tired city senses.

This is the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres (597 ft). It rises 54 metres (177 ft) higher than the previous record-holder, the Spring Temple Buddha in China and is double the height of the Statue of Liberty in the USA. There is a museum/exhibition centre with interactive exhibits at the base of the monument, and a garden above it. There is also a viewing gallery at a height of 153 metres. This place harks back to the greatness of the iron-willed Patel—addressed as Sardar—for the work he did of unifying different provinces into the India we know today.

By duskfall, amidst tangerine-purple skies with soft lighting around the complex, is this awe-inspiring light and sound show, which takes place at around 6.30 pm. Excited crowds move towards the seating area with eagerness. This is called projection mapping at the online booking portal. Make sure to book in advance or you will be disappointed. The story unfolds on the Statue, which acts as a canvas for this art. The view makes you thump your chest with pride.

While most visitors throng to this spectacle in Kevadia, other points of interest are worth a visit too. Valley of Flowers is one such picnic spot. Selfie points created across the attractions are a great hit with young tourists. An Arogya Van declaims the ancient Indian knowledge of medicinal herbs and has a pretty display areas of indoor plants and lily ponds with ducks.

For families with children, there’s a Dino trail, an animal safari, and a petting station. The aviary here is quite an experience with flamingos and cranes flying just above your head. For adventure lovers, the river rafting at Khalwani is a hair-raising experience. You can cycle around too. This towering statue ensconced in nature, with world-class facilities, has filled many hearts with joy.

What to see and do

(To be booked on Soutickets.in)

Valley of Flowers

Glow Garden

Rriver rafting on the Khalwani

Sunset cruise/dinner cruise

Cactus Garden

Narmada aarti at the ghat

Children’s Nutrition Park

Short treks exploring this

eco-tourism area