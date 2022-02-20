STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

The Sardar of all statues 

Museum, light and sound show, river rafting and theme parks—the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is a complete package 

Published: 20th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya Colony in Narmada, Gujarat. (File | PTI)

By Khushboo Ramnane
Express News Service

As the state highway gives way to Kevadia, the road becomes cleaner and greener. A faint but majestic sight of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s statue, popularly known as the Statue of Unity, becomes visible. The destination is still some snake curves away but the views of the reservoir and the river nestled between the picturesque Sardar Sarovar dam and Vindhyachal hills in Gujarat refresh our tired city senses. 

This is the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres (597 ft). It rises 54 metres (177 ft) higher than the previous record-holder, the Spring Temple Buddha in China and is double the height of the Statue of Liberty in the USA. There is a museum/exhibition centre with interactive exhibits at the base of the monument, and a garden above it. There is also a viewing gallery at a height of 153 metres. This place harks back to the greatness of the iron-willed Patel—addressed as Sardar—for the work he did of unifying different provinces into the India we know today.

By duskfall, amidst tangerine-purple skies with soft lighting around the complex, is this awe-inspiring light and sound show, which takes place at around 6.30 pm. Excited crowds move towards the seating area with eagerness. This is called projection mapping at the online booking portal. Make sure to book in advance or you will be disappointed. The story unfolds on the Statue, which acts as a canvas for this art. The view makes you thump your chest with pride. 

While most visitors throng to this spectacle in Kevadia, other points of interest are worth a visit too. Valley of Flowers is one such picnic spot. Selfie points created across the attractions are a great hit with young tourists. An Arogya Van declaims the ancient Indian knowledge of medicinal herbs and has a pretty display areas of indoor plants and lily ponds with ducks. 

For families with children, there’s a Dino trail, an animal safari, and a petting station. The aviary here is quite an experience with flamingos and cranes flying just above your head. For adventure lovers, the river rafting at Khalwani is a hair-raising experience. You can cycle around too. This towering statue ensconced in nature, with world-class facilities, has filled many hearts with joy. 

What to see and do 
(To be booked on Soutickets.in)
Valley of Flowers
Glow Garden
Rriver rafting on the Khalwani
Sunset cruise/dinner cruise
Cactus Garden
Narmada aarti at the ghat
Children’s Nutrition Park
Short treks exploring this
eco-tourism area

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Statue of Unity Kevadia Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp