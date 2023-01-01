Home Lifestyle Travel

Travel anywhere, everywhere: This is your sign to take a vacation this year

Reflect and rejuvenate are the key mantras with many vacationers zeroing in on places that speak to their well-being urge. 

Published: 01st January 2023 05:00 AM

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

With the lift on travel bans, wanderlust is back with a vengeance. This year, ingenuity will be the name of the game with an uptick in footfall during non-peak months and distance becoming a moot point for travellers aching to get out and get going. Think January in Paris, February in Mukteshwar, March in Tirthan Valley, April in Kyushu. The sky won’t be a limit but rather the starting point for a hitherto-caged traveller.

Disconnect, Reconnect
Workations? No, thank you! With lockdown-induced WFHs upsetting work-life balance for many, digital detox has become an essential part of travel plan. So a big no to laptops, smartphones, tablets and what-not while on the go. This year, people will holiday just for holidaying. “Digital burnout is real and certainly necessitates cut-off and re-set. This year working remotely will decline, as people will choose to travel to offbeat places to truly take time off,” predicts Srishti Mendhekar, co-founder, On Her Way, a platform for women travellers. Reflect and rejuvenate are the key mantras with many vacationers zeroing in on places that speak to their well-being urge. With retreats like Vana in Dehradun or The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa in Gulmarg, there will be a surge in wellness travel as people prioritise connecting with themselves and shutting out the chaos.

Hail Haycations
Skipping overcrowded destinations and conventional hotels, numerous travellers across age groups are heading to countryside retreats. Haycations in rural homestays and converted barns offer quietude any world-weary soul deserves. The young traveller is also more interested finding a place where they can bond with like-minded people as an offline Facebook-of-sorts. “I see a lot of people revisiting destinations, seeking comfort in reliving a cherished memory—meeting the same people, indulging in the same experiences, but at a leisurely pace,” says co-founder Pallavi Agarwal of goSTOPS, backpacker hostel company. A place with a co-working area, a recreational space, a home theatre, etc. where travellers can spend more time and meet others is also a win-win. “Such places get a lot of repeat customers,” says Agarwal, who witnesses a repeat ratio of over 38 percent for her brand.

Virtual Explorer
While virtual tourism might seem absurd to many travellers, digital prophets vehemently beg to differ. 2023 is the year when the travel industry enters the ever-evolving space of the metaverse. Walt Disney Co. plans to create a real-world theme park ride boasting a parallel 3D virtual world experience. Seoul has already released a beta version of a platform they’re calling ‘Metaverse Seoul’, the first of its kind. Qatar Airways has announced Qverse with a MetaHuman cabin crew to help with check-in at Hamad International Airport.               

Places to Visit

Querétaro, Mexico
Situated on the Mexican plateau, make sure to visit the Historic Monuments Zone

Budva, Montenegro
The beaches and nightlife make this town in the Adriatic Sea a must-visit

Olomouc, Czech Republic
A favourite with history buffs, it is known for its six baroque fountains

Puducherry,India
Head here for its well-preserved tree-lined French Quarter 

Kalabaka, Greece
Go truffle-hunting and wine-tasting, and visit the Meteors monasteries

                                                                                                            

