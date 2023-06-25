Home Lifestyle Travel

Jungle nook at Estate Plavu in Kerala’s Wayanad district

Nestled in the dense forests of Wayanad is a sustainable home crafted in the style of a rustic mountain lodge

Published: 25th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

House facade

House facade

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Green trees as far as the eye can see. Blue skies an expansive canopy above. The sound of birdsong. The purity of air. Talk about living, literally, in the lap of nature. Which is exactly what this home in Estate
Plavu in Kerala’s Wayanad district is all about.

George E Ramapuram

Indeed, an escape from bustling city life was the idea behind this property used as a weekend getaway by its owners who do not wish to be named. Designed by Bengaluru-based Earthitects and its principal architect, George E Ramapuram, it follows the firm’s mantra of ‘reverse urbanisation’. This is a way to urge people to re-establish the connection between themselves and nature—-a bond that has been severed by our modern, urban-centric lifestyles.

“It is a philosophy that is passionate about constantly innovating a positive change in the way people live,” says Ramapuram. The architect’s passion and commitment to nature is evident from the fact that while the plot size is over 43,000 sqft, the built-up area is just about 7,000 sqft—a rough stone and wood structure housed in a sea of forested green. Because of the hilly terrain and steep difference in contours, its three-level design comprises two lodges on the top and middle levels, and an infinity pool deck on the lowest terrace.

That utmost thought and care have gone into its construction is obvious. The living room and bedrooms have been built around the already existing rocks, trees and site contours.  “The strategic placement of masses and voids, thus, enable us to build ‘around’ nature rather than on it,” says Ramapuram. Also, solid wooden poles have been used instead of slats as rafters, the idea being the preservation of the look and feel of naturally occurring wooden poles, and process them as little as possible before using. Besides, he has chosen renewable materials native to Wayanadian architecture such as clay roofing tiles and eucalyptus poles for support. Also, nothing went to waste. Raw materials were sourced from the site itself or locally in the region.

outdoor sitting area; living room

For example, some boulders were cut to form random-rubble walls, and the leftover stone chips were preserved and used as gravel on the pathways. Extra teakwood went into mirror frames, switchboards, knobs, skirting and cloth hangers. The rooms look great, no doubt, but the most striking feature has got to be the outdoor bath. Set in a courtyard surrounded by lush foliage and boulders, the organic shower area with stepping stones gives the feel of a true sanctuary. Add to that the soothing chirping of birds––the property is home to as many as 64 species ––and you know your bonding with nature is complete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Estate Plavu Kerala Wayanad George E Ramapuram
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp