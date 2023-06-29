Radisson hotel group expands its presence in Jammu & Kashmir

By Express News Service

Visitors to Jammu and Kashmir have more luxury options now. The latest to join the existing holiday destinations in J&K is Radisson Hotel Sonamarg. The group has increased its footprint in the state of Jammu & Kashmir with its seventh operational hotel in the region.

The hotel, which is surrounded by a scenic valley, trout-filled rivers, lush meadows and majestic peaks, aims to attract tourists and adventurers from all over the world who come to see Sonamarg’s natural beauty.

The location is easily accessible by road from the Mandi Bus Station and Srinagar International Airport, depending on the time of year and traffic. The roomy, contemporary suites at the hotel are built for comfort and convenience, and all of them have views of the valleys and mountains nearby. These rooms provide individual climate control choices to maintain a cosy temperature even in bitterly cold conditions outside. Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia said, “We foresee Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth through a diversified presence and to translate this goal, we bring Radisson Hotel Sonamarg to Jammu and Kashmir.

Our brand-new hotel will give guests a greater experience in one of India’s most-preferred holiday and leisure destinations. Additionally, the current summer break presents a perfect opportunity for tourists from across the nation to visit the town and admire its beauty.

