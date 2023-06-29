Three wellness spots to rejuvenate mind, body and soul

By Express News Service

What exactly does a wellness trip involve? Is it going to yoga retreats, or indulging in spa treatments? These wellness getaways guarantee a genuinely therapeutic experience for the body and mind. Awaji- On Awaji, Japan’s health island, you have the chance of becoming one with nature.

Awaji Shima is a tiny island off the coast of Kobe city in the Kansai area of Japan. It is a unique health destination with abundant natural hot springs and breathtaking views. Awaji is referred to as ‘the region of food’ because of the wide range of gourmet alternatives it offers, created with locally grown herbs, vegetables, and cattle.

Hua Hin - Rewire your system in Hua Hin, Thailand’s wellness epicentre. Hua Hin, which was once a fishing village, has evolved through time into a crucial detox resort. It is a well-liked destination for individuals looking for a wellness-focused vacation because of its blend of unspoiled natural beauty, wellness resorts, yoga retreats, conventional healing methods, wholesome dining alternatives, and active lifestyle options.

Cam Ranh-A colonial seaside resort in Cam Ranh, The Anam Vietnam is recognised for its Indochine-inspired architecture, picturesque beauty, and energising wellness amenities created to provide total refreshment. Asian therapeutic practises are incorporated into holistic wellness journeys at the Anam Spa. Through movement and awareness exercises, a three-day detox wellness programme at the place promotes healthy life practices

