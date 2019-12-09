Karnataka bypoll results HIGHLIGHTS | BJP wins 12 seats; Congress top leadership steps down

By Online Desk

The ruling BJP on Monday bagged 12 seats, more than the six it needed to retain a majority in the Karnataka Assembly. The win means the BS Yediyurappa-led government is now safe for the rest of its tenure.

The BJP needed to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar, where byelections are yet to be declared owing to election-related petitions pending in court.

The Congress, which held 12 of the 15 seats where the bypolls were held, managed to win only in two seats -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar.

The counting of votes polled in the December 5 polls, which saw a voter turnout of 67.91 per cent, began at 8 am in 11 centres.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

(With Agency inputs)