Tamil Nadu local body elections HIGHLIGHTS | First phase polling for 27 districts ends

The first phase of the rural local body polls held in 27 districts, covers about 1.30 crores of the six crore voters.

Published: 27th December 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Local body elections

People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)

By Online Desk

After eight years, people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday (today). Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths across the state. There were a few stray incidents of violence after a peaceful start to the elections.

The first phase of the rural local body polls held in 27 districts, covers about 1.30 crore of the six crore voters. The second and final phase will be held on December 30. Totally, 2.31 lakh candidates are in the fray for 91,975 posts in rural local bodies in the 27 districts.

In the first phase, 45,336 rural local bodies are going to the polls for 37,830 Village Panchayat Ward member posts and 4,700 Village Panchayat Chairperson’s posts.

Here are the live updates from different polling booths across Tamil Nadu:

Live Updates
Tamil Nadu Local body elections DMK AIADMK Stalin CM Palaniswami Madurai Coimbatore

