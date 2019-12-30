Home LIVE

Tamil Nadu local body elections HIGHLIGHTS | Second phase of voting ends

Around 1.28 crore voters are exercising their franchise in the second phase of the polls for 46,639 local body posts..

Published: 30th December 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Large number of voters showed up in the morning for casting their votes in the second phase of local body election in Bitchandarkovil in Tiruchy on Monday. (Pohoto | EPS/ M K Ashok Kumar.)

By Online Desk

The second phase of elections to rural local bodies is took place in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu. People queued up in large numbers to elect representatives for 158 panchayat unions and 255 district panchayat wards. Besides, repolling was also conducted in 30 booths in nine districts where the first phase of elections was conducted on December 27.

In all, 46,639 local body posts were in contention and around 1.28 crore voters were eligible to exercise their democratic franchise to elect their new local leaders.

Village Panchayat Ward member posts: 38,916
Village Panchayat Chairperson posts: 4,924
Panchayat Union Ward member posts: 2,544

