Tamil Nadu local body elections HIGHLIGHTS | Second phase of voting ends

The second phase of elections to rural local bodies is took place in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu. People queued up in large numbers to elect representatives for 158 panchayat unions and 255 district panchayat wards. Besides, repolling was also conducted in 30 booths in nine districts where the first phase of elections was conducted on December 27.

In all, 46,639 local body posts were in contention and around 1.28 crore voters were eligible to exercise their democratic franchise to elect their new local leaders.

Village Panchayat Ward member posts: 38,916

Village Panchayat Chairperson posts: 4,924

Panchayat Union Ward member posts: 2,544

Here are the updates from polling booths across the state: