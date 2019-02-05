Mamata vs Centre HIGHLIGHTS: West Bengal CM ends dharna after 3 days, calls it a victory

By Online Desk

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna enters day 3, the Supreme Court today directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and co-operate with them.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing on Kumar's petition seeking interim relief, till February 7.

The CBI had alleged that Kumar may try to destroy electronic evidence in relation to the Saradha and Rose valley chit fund cases, which brought the Trinamool leaders under the lens of corruption.

The CBI vs Mamata stand-off began on Sunday night after a team of CBI officials were detained by Kolkata Police when they tried to raid the top cop's Loudon street residence.