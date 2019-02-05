Home LIVE

Mamata vs Centre HIGHLIGHTS: West Bengal CM ends dharna after 3 days, calls it a victory

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing on Kumar's petition seeking interim relief, till February 7.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Mamata Banerjee, (R) Yogi Adityanath. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna enters day 3, the Supreme Court today directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and co-operate with them. 

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing on Kumar's petition seeking interim relief, till February 7.

The CBI had alleged that Kumar may try to destroy electronic evidence in relation to the Saradha and Rose valley chit fund cases, which brought the Trinamool leaders under the lens of corruption.

The CBI vs Mamata stand-off began on Sunday night after a team of CBI officials were detained by Kolkata Police when they tried to raid the top cop's Loudon street residence.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata vs CBI Mamata vs Modi Mamata dharna CBI Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar Supreme Court

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R.mohan
    Rule of law was about to be killed As our SCruled it isalive now in WB. Otherwise law of jungle might have replaced rule of law
    12 hours ago reply
Galleries
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp