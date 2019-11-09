Ayodhya verdict HIGHLIGHTS | Temple at disputed site, alternate land for mosque: Supreme Court

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India pronounced its verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case in a 1045-page judgment on Saturday putting the decades-old dispute to rest.

The top court directed the Centre to form an Ayodhya trust for building of the temple and announced a five-acre alternate land for the Muslims.

In the unanimous judgement, the five-member Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer said, “The Allahabad High Court was wrong in dividing the disputed site into three parts.”

Zafaryab Jilani, the senior advocate of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, in his reaction to the verdict said, "We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to maintain peace.

The verdict comes after the five-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJI Gogoi heard petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, which trifurcated the 2.77 acres of disputed land into three parts between Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

HIGHLIGHTS: