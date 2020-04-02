STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 217 Indians who returned from Italy test negative, national tally stands at 2547

As the nationwide lockdown entered the 10th day, PM Modi in a video address praised the people for their discipline even as confirmed cases crossed 2050 across India.

A Health worker wearing protective gear is seen at LNJP Hospital as a precaution in wake of coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19 hotspots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on April 14 while the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus infection rose by more than 500 to cross 2,500 with at least 76 deaths.

Meanwhile, many new cases of coronavirus infections have been reported across the country, which witnessed a spike in the confirmed cases tally.  The death toll now stands at 53 according to the health ministry. Exactly 2069 positive cases have been reported so far.

Over 150 people have recovered from the pandemic and been sent home from hospitals.

On the other hand, the World Bank on Thursday approved USD 1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the outbreak.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus updates

