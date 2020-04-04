COVID-19 LIVE | India 'turns-off' light to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

By Online Desk

With 203 more COVID-19 cases to the earlier data of 3374, the total number of confirmed cases in India rose to 3,577 on Sunday, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 83 and 274 patients have recovered from coronavirus.

Earlier in the evening, the head scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research said that there has been no evidence of COVID-19 being an airborne infection. "If COVID-19 was an airborne infection and not a droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected, and the same would apply for other patients in a hospital," the ICMR official said during the media address.

Tamil Nadu confirmed two coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning taking the death toll in the state to 5.

The government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

The Health Ministry said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.