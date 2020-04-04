STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | India 'turns-off' light to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Addressing the media, the government has stated that COVID-19 cases are doubling in 4.1 days presently and had the Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Children's Home in Nagapattinam light earthen lamps & flash hand lights and express hope in fight against coronavirus. (Photo | Anto, EPS)

Children's Home in Nagapattinam light earthen lamps & flash hand lights and express hope in fight against coronavirus. (Photo | Anto, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 203 more COVID-19 cases to the earlier data of 3374, the total number of confirmed cases in India rose to 3,577 on Sunday, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry. 

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 83 and 274 patients have recovered from coronavirus. 

Earlier in the evening, the head scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research said that there has been no evidence of COVID-19 being an airborne infection. "If COVID-19 was an airborne infection and not a droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected, and the same would apply for other patients in a hospital," the ICMR official said during the media address. 

Tamil Nadu confirmed two coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning taking the death toll in the state to 5.

The government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

The Health Ministry said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
Videos
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp