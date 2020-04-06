STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 63 per cent of those who died were above 60, says Centre; death toll reaches 111

The Health Ministry said that 704 new COVID19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4281 in India, out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat event.

Published: 06th April 2020

coronavirus lockdown

For representational puposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 704 coronavirus cases and 28 casualties, India saw the biggest spike in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 4281, according to the Health Ministry. This includes 111 deaths. 

Looking at the situation in the country, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao said he supported the extension of lockdown as the economy can be revived but not people's lives. 

The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing informed that 63 per cent deaths are found in those above 60 years and above and 86 per cent casualties are in individuals with comorbidities. The MHA, in the same press meet, said over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been kept under quarantine. 

The ICMR, meanwhile, states that there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 cases and therefore, there is not enough proof to advise it for the general public.

Live Updates
