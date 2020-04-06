STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | No final decision on extending lockdown yet, don't speculate, says Centre

With 354 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in country rise to 4,421, said health ministry further adding that cluster containment strategy designed for Delhi, Mumbai, Bhilwara and Agra.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

lockdow measures

Two officials out on the streets urging locals to stay indoors in an Indian city. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases reached 4421 as the country registered three more fresh deaths, taking the toll to 114.

On Monday, with 704 coronavirus cases and 28 casualties, India saw the biggest spike in the last 24 hours. 

Looking at the situation in the country, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao said he supported the extension of lockdown as the economy can be revived but not people's lives. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown Coronavirus in India Coonavirus Death Toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp