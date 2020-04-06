COVID-19 LIVE | No final decision on extending lockdown yet, don't speculate, says Centre

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases reached 4421 as the country registered three more fresh deaths, taking the toll to 114.

On Monday, with 704 coronavirus cases and 28 casualties, India saw the biggest spike in the last 24 hours.



Looking at the situation in the country, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao said he supported the extension of lockdown as the economy can be revived but not people's lives.