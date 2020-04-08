By Online Desk

The Centre on Thursday approved Rs 15000 crore COVID-19 emergency package for states as the number of cases across the country neared 5,900-mark.

An increase of 591 new cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours has taken India's total number of coronavirus positive cases to 5865. This includes 5218 active cases, 478 recovered cases and 169 deaths, reported Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier in the day, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30. It was decided that all educational institutions in the state including schools and colleges will remain closed till June 17.