COVID-19 LIVE | 20 hotspots sealed in Delhi; wearing masks made compulsory in Mumbai, UP

By Online Desk

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.



In the interaction, PM Modi suggested that the nationwide lockdown has possibility of extending and restrictions will not be lifted in one go after April 14 as the cases are increasing at a gradual pace in India.

In a big development, the Supreme Court ordered Centre to conduct COVID-19 tests in approved government labs or private labs free of cost.



Meanwhile, Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have made wearing masks compulsory when stepping out.