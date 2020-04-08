STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | 20 hotspots sealed in Delhi; wearing masks made compulsory in Mumbai, UP

In a big development, the Supreme Court ordered Centre to conduct COVID-19 tests in approved government labs or private labs free of cost.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City on Sunday; (right) tourists being turned away from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as it has been closed due to COVID-19 fear.

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Online Desk

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

In the interaction, PM Modi suggested that the nationwide lockdown has possibility of extending and restrictions will not be lifted in one go after April 14 as the cases are increasing at a gradual pace in India.

In a big development, the Supreme Court ordered Centre to conduct COVID-19 tests in approved government labs or private labs free of cost.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have made wearing masks compulsory when stepping out.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus death toll COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
Videos
Coronavirus: Domestic Violence goes up during world lockdown
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world average; Mumbai suffers community transmission
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp