COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi coronavirus cases cross 900 mark; India total tally rises to 6761
The Health Ministry said that the infections hasn't entered the third phase even as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh cautioned that Covid-19 has entered community transmission stage in the state.
Published: 10th April 2020 08:03 AM | Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:07 AM | A+A A-
Punjab became the second state in the country to extend the lockdown currently in place. The Amarinder Singh-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till May 1 came after the CM had cautioned of the deadly coronavirus infections entering community transmission phase in the state.
However, the Health Ministry said that the country hasn't entered the third phase of transmission yet but cautioned to remain aware and alert.
An increase of 896 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours took India's tally to 6761 on Friday, while the death toll stood at 206, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data
So far, 516 people have recovered from the deadly pandemic.
Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus hit over 100,000.