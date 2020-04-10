COVID-19 LIVE | Telangana to extend lockdown till April 30, announces CM Chandrashekar Rao

By Online Desk

The centre is considering the request of states to extend the lockdown till the end of April on a day when a septuagenarian hailing from New Mahe, who was admitted to Kerala's Pariyaram medical college four days ago, died.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat reported fresh cases leading to towns there being sealed. The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 432 after 54 new cases were reported, a state health department official said. 18 new cases were reported in the Rajasthan out of which 14 were from Kota while four are from Bikaner.

However, the Health Ministry said that the country hasn't entered the third phase of transmission yet but cautioned that people must remain aware and alert.

The global coronavirus death toll had topped 100,000 Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic's deadly march.