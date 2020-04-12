COVID-19 LIVE | 98 more people test positive in Tamil Nadu; state under lockdown till April 30

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu became the latest state to extend COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. So far six more states-Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana- have announced an extended lockdown.

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10.00 am tomorrow which is also the last day of the 21-day-nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Prime Minister is expected to make an official announcement on the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Global toll rises to 114,539 with the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic as the death toll stands at 22,109 with 557,590 infections.