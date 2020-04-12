COVID-19 LIVE | Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend the nationwide lockdown?

By Online Desk

On Sunday, the coronavirus cases in India increased to 8,447 and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 765 have reportedly recovered so far.

In the daily routine briefing, the Ministry of Health said that 1,86,906 samples have been tested so far and 4.3 of these are tested positive. "In the last five days, 15,747 samples were tested per day and 584 of these were found to be positive," Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary said, further adding that 20% of the total positive cases are in need of ICU support.

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to extend the existing lockdown by two more weeks till April 30. This was decided after a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Saturday.