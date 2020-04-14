COVID-19 LIVE | The great lockdown set to shrink global growth in 2020 to -3 per cent: IMF

By Online Desk

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 353 while the number of positive cases across the country has neared 11,000. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a televised address, the Union Health Ministry in its routine briefing informed that 29 deaths and 1463 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The sharpest-ever increase has taken the total number of cases to 10815. This includes 9272 active cases, 1190 recovered and 353 deaths.

More than 32 crore poor people have been provided financial support worth Rs 29,352 crore as on April 13, the govt further added.

Earlier in the day, the PM in his address also mentioned that a detailed document with guidelines on the lockdown will be released on Wednesday. Emphasizing on strict enforcement of the lockdown till April 20, specific areas could see relaxation depending on the situation, he added.

With the extension of the lockdown, the Indian Railways and the aviation regulatory body DGCA stated that rail and air services will also remain suspended till May 3.

Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES: