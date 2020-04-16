COVID-19 LIVE | India tally crosses 13,000 as Arunachal becomes coronavirus-free

By Online Desk

India’s coronavirus cases have risen to 13,387 including 437 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Friday morning.

After much deliberation around IPL, the BCCI made an official announcement suspending the franchise until further notice.

Meanwhile, on a video press briefing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that 'a nationwide lockdown will only pause the deadly coronavirus, but not defeat it.'

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that around 10,500 isolation beds have been made available by the Indian Railways and 325 districts in India have no COVID-19 cases.