COVID-19 LIVE | India tally crosses 13,000 as Arunachal becomes coronavirus-free

The lone COVID-19 patient in Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative for the second time.

Published: 16th April 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India’s coronavirus cases have risen to 13,387 including 437 deaths, according to the health ministry figures released on Friday morning. 

After much deliberation around IPL, the BCCI made an official announcement suspending the franchise until further notice.

Meanwhile, on a video press briefing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that 'a nationwide lockdown will only pause the deadly coronavirus, but not defeat it.'

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that around 10,500 isolation beds have been made available by the Indian Railways and 325 districts in India have no COVID-19 cases.

Live Updates
