COVID-19 LIVE | Total cases near 14,000 mark in India as UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand report fresh cases

By Online Desk

According to the Union Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India rose to 13,835. At least 452 people have succumbed to the disease, while 1,766 have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Centre also announced that after lockdown, the doubling rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days.



The number of cases in Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, also spiked to 101 with ten deaths being reported.

As India entered the 24th day of nationwide lockdown, the RBI on Friday announced another set of measures to cut the Gordian knot tied up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank's Friday whopper evenly covered four aspects including liquidity, credit flow, and easing of stress among financial institutions and markets. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has affected more than 2.07 million people globally while 1,38,482 have died.