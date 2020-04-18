COVID-19 LIVE | After Arunachal, Manipur to become coronavirus free? 

By Online Desk

'22 districts across 12 states have not reported a single novel coronavirus case in the past 14 days.' said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday in its daily briefing. The Health Ministry also said that the country reported 36 deaths and 957 positive cases over the past 24 hours taking total coronavirus cases to 14,792 with death toll as 448.



Meanwhile, in Punjab, Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) succumbed to COVID-19 after battling for his life for 10 days.

While in Mumbai, at least 21 serving personnel tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises. This number includes sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 7th April.