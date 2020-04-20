COVID-19 LIVE | 466 new cases in Maharashtra takes state tally to 4666

By Online Desk

India in the last 24 hours has recorded 1553 new cases - taking the tally well beyond 17,000. Of the 17656 cases, 14255 are active and 2842 have recovered. With 36 deaths more deaths, the toll in the country has reached to 559 so far.

In its routine briefing, the ICMR on Monday stated that about 80% of the COVID-19 patients are showing fewer symptoms of the infection. The Health Ministry, in the same presser, mentioned that the doubling rate of the cases has gone down from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days now.

The lockdown restrictions, Ministry of Home Affairs stated, are being relaxed in various parts. However, the Centre rapped the Kerala government over the latter's decisions to open eateries and allow travel. "Lifting of certain restrictions amounted to dilution of Centre's guidelines," the letter stated.