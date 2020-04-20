STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | 466 new cases in Maharashtra takes state tally to 4666

States and UTs can take stricter action than what is mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Centre to enforce the nationwide lockdown but cannot dilute or weaken them, MHA said.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

lockdown, coronavirus

Youth make the most of empty roads. (Photo| EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Online Desk

India in the last 24 hours has recorded 1553 new cases - taking the tally well beyond 17,000. Of the 17656 cases, 14255 are active and 2842 have recovered. With 36 deaths more deaths, the toll in the country has reached to 559 so far. 

In its routine briefing, the ICMR on Monday stated that about 80% of the COVID-19 patients are showing fewer symptoms of the infection. The Health Ministry, in the same presser, mentioned that the doubling rate of the cases has gone down from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days now. 

The lockdown restrictions, Ministry of Home Affairs stated, are being relaxed in various parts. However, the Centre rapped the Kerala government over the latter's decisions to open eateries and allow travel. "Lifting of certain restrictions amounted to dilution of Centre's guidelines," the letter stated. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Corona live updates India under lockdown COVID-19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp