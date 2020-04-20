COVID-19 LIVE | Spike in coronavirus cases in Kerala as 19 more test positive, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus cases breached the 1800-mark, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Tuesday evening. There are 15,122 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 603 people have died of the disease while 3,259 have been cured/ discharged.

Meanwhile, families of staff working in President's official residence advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure after one tested positive.

In its routine briefing, the ICMR on Monday stated that about 80% of the COVID-19 patients are showing fewer symptoms of the infection. The Health Ministry, in the same presser, mentioned that the doubling rate of the cases has gone down from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days now.

The lockdown restrictions, Ministry of Home Affairs stated, are being relaxed in various parts. However, the Centre rapped the Kerala government over the latter's decisions to open eateries and allow travel. "Lifting of certain restrictions amounted to dilution of Centre's guidelines," the letter stated.