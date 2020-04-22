COVID-19 LIVE | Growth of virus has been linear and not exponential, says Health Ministry

By Online Desk

With the total number of coronavirus cases in India rising to 21,393 and death toll rising to 681, PM Narendra Modi stated that there will be no compromise on the safety of healthcare workers. PM is likely to interact with all chief ministers via video conference on coming Monday to take stock of the infection in the country, ANI reported.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday stated that the Centre will not tolerate attacks on the healthcare workers in the country, further adding that an ordinance has been brought to make such violence a punishable offence.

Meanwhile, 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident in Moradabad last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said.