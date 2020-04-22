COVID-19 LIVE | PM Modi to chair video meet with CMs on Monday as cases climb to 20,471

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Addressing a press meet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable and an investigation will be done within 30 days.

A novel coronavirus themed artefact getting sprayed disinfectant at Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS/ Vinay Madapu)

With the total number of coronavirus cases in India rising to 20,471 and death toll rising to 652, PM Narendra Modi stated that there will be no compromise on the safety of healthcare workers. PM is likely to interact with all chief ministers via video conference on coming Monday to take stock of the infection in the country, ANI reported. 

Earlier in the evening, in a press briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that the Centre will not tolerate attacks on the healthcare workers in the country, further adding that an ordinance has been brought to make such violence a punishable offence.

"The government will amend the Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 to make the attacks on healthcare workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence," Javadekar said. Attackers may be awarded a jail term of three months to seven years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too on Wednesday morning interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association and appreciated their good work besides assuring them security.

