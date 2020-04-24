COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra loses Rs 2000 crore excise revenue as state tally rises to 6,817

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 24th April 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:17 PM

Group of fifteen migrant workers start their journey on foot from Chennai to Vishakhapatnam (800 kilometers). (Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

By Online Desk

The Centre on Friday said the COVID-19 situation is especially serious in major or emerging hotspot areas including Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Four Inter-Ministerial Central Teams have been constituted to monitor the situation in these cities.

Addressing a press briefing, ministry officials said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 10 days and that 80 districts have reported no new cases in the last 14 days. Officials said the decision to impose lockdown was timely and it was effective in controlling coronavirus spread.

As the fight against coronavirus intensifies in the country, Tamil Nadu with 1673 confirmed cases has announced total lockdown of three of its major cities- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai for four days from Sunday. 

However, there is some good news from Delhi as CM Kejriwal on Friday announced that limited plasma therapy trials have shown positive results in Delhi. Delhi was given permission by the Centre a few days ago to start trials on patients who are in serious condition at the LNJP hospital.

Live Updates
