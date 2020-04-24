COVID-19 LIVE | UP bans public gatherings till June 30 as state tally nears 1700

By Online Desk

With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506 on Saturday morning, as per the Union Health Ministry. Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The Centre on Friday said the COVID-19 situation is especially serious in major or emerging hotspot areas including Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Four Inter-Ministerial Central Teams have been constituted to monitor the situation in these cities.

Addressing a press briefing, ministry officials said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 10 days and that 80 districts have reported no new cases in the last 14 days. Officials said the decision to impose lockdown was timely and it was effective in controlling coronavirus spread.