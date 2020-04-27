COVID-19 LIVE | Govt must protect wages of workers suffering due to lockdown: Chidambaram

By Online Desk

The Centre has issued a warning against the use of plasma therapy on a day when the COVID-19 tally inched towards 30000. This includes over 22000 active cases.

Meanwhile, top infectious disease experts and virologists welcomed the Centre's move to allow those who are pre-symptomatic or showing very mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home under certain conditions.

"The move will allow people to take charge of their lives and it's good to let communities ensure quarantine. Trust is a key to controlling this epidemic," said virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust India DBT Alliance. "The outbreak is a public health problem that has so far been treated like a law and order problem."