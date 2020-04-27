STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Govt must protect wages of workers suffering due to lockdown: Chidambaram

The Centre asked all states and Union territories to ensure that health facilities, especially in the private sector, remain functional.

Published: 27th April 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus,

A volunteer pouring sanitizer on hands who is waiting in a queue to collect free ration. (Photo| EPS/ G Satyanarayana)

By Online Desk

The Centre has issued a warning against the use of plasma therapy on a day when the COVID-19 tally inched towards 30000. This includes over 22000 active cases.

Meanwhile, top infectious disease experts and virologists welcomed the Centre's move to allow those who are pre-symptomatic or showing very mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home under certain conditions.

"The move will allow people to take charge of their lives and it's good to let communities ensure quarantine. Trust is a key to controlling this epidemic," said virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust India DBT Alliance. "The outbreak is a public health problem that has so far been treated like a law and order problem." 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 congress Chidambaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp