COVID-19 LIVE | India registers sharpest spike in daily death toll as confirmed cases cross 29,000

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India registered its sharpest hike in the COVID-19 daily death toll as it recorded 62 deaths in last 24 hours. The number of positive cases in the country now stands at to 29435 including 21632 active cases, as 1543 new patients were reported across the country since Monday.

In a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the pandemic, PM Modi said that "we have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens".

The Health Ministry has urged people to not labelled or stigmatise any community or area for the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asserted that the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts are moving towards becoming non-hotspots. The mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 per cent as compared to 7 per cent globally, he said.