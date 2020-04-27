STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | India registers sharpest spike in daily death toll as confirmed cases cross 29,000

The Health Ministry said that a patient with mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 infection can stay at home but will have to be in touch constantly with the District Surveillance Officer.

Published: 27th April 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff seen in PPE outside emergency ward at Max Hospital in Patparganj even as 33 healthcare workers have tested COVID-19 positive during a complete lockdown in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India registered its sharpest hike in the COVID-19 daily death toll as it recorded 62 deaths in last 24 hours. The number of positive cases in the country now stands at to 29435 including 21632 active cases, as 1543 new patients were reported across the country since Monday.

In a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the pandemic, PM Modi said that "we have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens".

The Health Ministry has urged people to not labelled or stigmatise any community or area for the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asserted that the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts are moving towards becoming non-hotspots. The mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 per cent as compared to 7 per cent globally, he said. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus PM Modi video conferencing COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp