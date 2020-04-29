COVID-19 LIVE | Govt allows inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers as cases in India mount to 31787

By Online Desk

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Wednesday rose to 31787 after the country recorded 1813 fresh cases. The death toll also breached 1000-mark after 71 persons died from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that since the last 3 days, the doubling rate is 11.3 days. Although the global mortality rate is around 7 per cent, India's mortality rate stands at around 3 per cent. He added that only 0.33 per cent of patients are on ventilators while 1.5 per cent of patients are on oxygen support.

In the wake of the lockdown induced humanitarian crisis, the Home Ministry finally allowed inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists and students. The MHA notified that buses and other vehicles used to transport people, should be sanitized and social distancing norms be followed in seating.

Meanwhile, the state of Punjab extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17 along with daily relaxation between 7 am to 11.