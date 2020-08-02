COVID-19 LIVE | After Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor, now Yediyurappa tests positive

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
While saying that he has has been hospitalised as a precaution, the Karnataka CM also requested those who have come in contact with him to go into self-quarantine.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Online Desk

The Indian political fraternity came under the COVID-19 grip on Sunday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the virus, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection.

The chief of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, and state minister Mahendra Singh have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on the same day, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

Live Updates
