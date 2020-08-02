STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Shivraj Chouhan tests positive again, is stable now: MP hospital

The 61-year-old four-time CM was hospitalized at the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal on July 26 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 02nd August 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,48,843 active cases and 15,576 deaths. A total of 4,41,228 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported one death on Monday after Kakkattil native Marakkar Kutty (70) was brought dead to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital today morning from a private hospital. 

COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Covaxin

